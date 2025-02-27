Rugby icon and charity fundraising legend Kevin Sinfield returning to Doncaster

Sports icon and charity fundraising legend Kevin Sinfield is returning to Doncaster for a night shining the spotlight on his incredible career.

The former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain rugby hero will be at The Dome later this year, sharing stories from his remarkable career and life which has seen him become one of Britain’s most popular sporting personalities.

Since hanging up his boots and stepping down from the game, Kevin has dedicated his life to fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease charities in aid of his former team-mate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 and who sadly passed away last year after a courageous battle.

In 2020, he ran seven marathons in seven days with the aim of raising £77,777 – but by the time he finished his seventh marathon, more than £1.2 million had been raised and the total later topping two million.

Sports icon Kevin Sinfield will be talking about his friendship with the late Rob Burrow at the event in Doncaster

In October 2021, he announced his second fundraiser, running between Leicester Tigers' home ground and Leeds Rhinos' Headingley, Stadium, a distance of approximately 101 miles (163 km), in under 24 hours.

With an initial goal of £100k, he was again raising funds for the MND Association, and described it as "the toughest challenge I have ever attempted”, raising over £1 million and says he will not stop fundraising until a cure is found for the disease.

In September 2022, Sinfield announced his third fundraiser, in which he would run seven ultramarathons in seven consecutive days, beginning at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and concluding at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In addition to Burrow, he now also fundraises in honour of former rugby union player Doddie Weir, and former footballer Stephen Darby, both diagnosed with MND.

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “We are delighted to be able to bring you an event and give you the opportunity of spending time with a very special person.

"You will hear all about the life of an achiever who has given himself a reason to go on and do superhuman things, superhuman things that now seem normal to him.”

Tickets for the event on September 17 are available now at the box office HERE