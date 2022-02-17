Roll up, roll up! Planet Circus OMG is returning to Doncaster next week

The big top will go up alongside Leger Way on Sandall Beat Playing Fields from February 23 to March 6.

A spokesman said: “Our 2022 show is beyond your imagination - with an unbelievable finale!”

This year’s all new show will see Rola Bola world record holder Farzad Nezameddini performing his breath taking 10 high rola bola record – as well as also performing on a unicycle a staggering 6.5 metres high.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planet Circus is coming back to Doncaster.

Farzad, from Iran, performs his amazing skills alongside his wife and his 10 year old daughter.

The show will also feature Kriztian from Hungry on the Chinese pole – a feat that requires every muscle in his body to hold his weight while walking in the air.

Home grown aerial acts will be the amazing Jackie Louise and Kizzy, who has just retuned after performing at the Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime alongside Peter Pavlov and his globe of speed team.

Mad Mara and Lunatic Lena are a husband-and-wife team who perform death defying crossbow action which results in Mara standing with a cherry tomato on his head as the arrow smashes right through it.

The star attraction that always takes everyone’s breath away and jaws left open is the amazing Peter Pavlov Team, performing in the Globe of Speed and featuring the all-new OMG FMX Team who perform freestyle tricks right over the top of the audience’s heads - all under the big top.

And there will also be comedy from new female clown Andrea.