Rising kids' TV favourite to star at Doncaster villages' joint summer carnival

The Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will take place from 1pm – 4pm on June 10 on the Church Lane Recreation Ground in Barnburgh (near to the school) with free parking on the field. Entry is £1.50 per person with under 11s free.

There will be a dog show, children can take part in a range of races, there are Ju-Jitsu displays, a rock choir, ukulele band, Barnburgh School’s Choir, gun dog demonstrations, a World War II display, a penalty shootout, fairground rides, drink and food stalls, inflatables, birds of prey, plant stalls and so much more as well as appearances from children’s favourite Granny Norbag.

There is also a village show for all to take part in, with entries taken on the day before 12 noon. The theme is King Charles III and his love of the countryside. Classes include adult baking, children’s baking, literacy and art.

Granny Norbag will be entertaining visitors to this weekend's summer carnival.

There is a carnival raffle with a top prize of £100 and many more prizes up for grabs.

Val Jones, one of the organisers, said: “Come along and join in the fun. There’s something for all the family. It’s a lovely afternoon out with plenty to do and see.”