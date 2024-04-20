Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Luminarium, Architects of Air by Alan Parkinson will be visiting the grounds of Doncaster Minster between the 25th May to the 30th May 2024, 10am-4pm.

A Luminarium is a sculpture people enter to be moved to a sense of wonder at the beauty of light and colour. A dazzling maze of winding paths and soaring domes where natural forms, Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids and Gothic cathedrals meld into an inspiring mix of design and engineering.

Since 1992 over 3 million visitors in more than 40 countries across 5 continents have immersed themselves in the spectacular and luminous world of Architects of Air. The next stop for the Luminarium is… Doncaster!

Right Up Our Street announce the Doncaster Festival of Colour. Photo: John Owens

Right Up Our Street Director Sally Lockey said: “In response to what our audiences were telling us via our winter festival feedback forms, we were looking to programme work that was colourful and joyful. And after taking our Festival Steering Group to see Architects of Air‘s Luminarium last year, they gave it their approval for Doncaster.

“I love this type of programming, it’s so collaborative for start to finish, but leaves space for our expert knowledge and experience to inform that outcome.

“We are so pleased the Doncaster Festival of Colour is taking place during the Remake Learning week, there will be so many exciting activities taking place and we can’t wait to be involved.

"Big thanks to Doncaster Minster for the use of their Lawn and a range of local partners that will be adding to the event…soon to be announced!”

The 'Doncaster Festival of Colour' is brought to you by Right Up Our Street, an arts project funded by Arts Council England.