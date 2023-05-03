Right royal welcome at Play Valley Doncaster with free entry for your kings and queens

From Friday, May 5, until Monday, May 8, any child with the following names can enjoy free entry to Play Valley Doncaster – Charles, Charlie, William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, George, Charlotte and Louis.

To gain free entry parents or carers need to bring a passport or birth certificate when they visit Play Valley.

A spokesperson for Play Valley Doncaster, said: “We wanted to get involved in this historic event and thought it would be lovely to offer free entry to children with names linked to the royal family.

“We have already received great feedback from customers regarding the offer and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of children to Play Valley throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.”

Play Valley Doncaster is located next to Morrisons on Water Vole Way.

The 12,000 ft indoor play centre boasts the latest innovative play equipment including a giant junior play frame with ball pools, slides and obstacles, a role play street for under 7s featuring a stable, post office, fire station and play valley theatre, interactive canon blasters, a state-of-the-art sky-high football pitch as well as a four-level play frame dedicated to children aged four and under.

The free entry offer will also be available at Play Valley Rotherham and Play Valley Sheffield.