Relaxing three hour sunset cruise return to River Don by popular demand

By Darren Burke
Published 28th May 2025, 06:45 BST

A relaxing three hour sunset cruise along the River Don is returning to Doncaster this summer due to popular demand.

The trip aboard the Wyre Lady will take place on June 14 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, taking in the views and tranquility of the River Don.

It will set sail from The Boat Inn, up the Don Gorge, passing both Conisbrough Viaduct and Conisbrough Castle.

Tickets at £20 include supper, with vegan and vegetarian options available.

Email [email protected] to book.

