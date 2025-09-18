Recently bought country park near to Doncaster to host weekend caravan show

A recently purchased country park near Doncaster is hosting a huge caravan extravaganza this weekend.

Seven Lakes Country Park at Crowle is throwing open its doors as it hosts the Lincolnshire Caravan Show.

The 210-acre resort was purchased last week by Unity Holidays, who also own Unity Beach in Somerset and Skirlington Coast in East Yorkshire.

The new owners have plans to invest significantly in Seven Lakes, but in the meantime anyone considering purchasing a holiday home has the chance to go and see what is already there and also enjoy a free barbecue.

The country park is hosting the caravan show at the weekend (Friday September 19 to Sunday September 21), and guests can take a stroll around the entire park at their leisure.

New caravans will be on display from leading manufacturers such as Regal, Willerby, Europa and ABI.

Although the park is called Seven Lakes, there are actually 10 freshwater lakes including one that covers some 40 acres.

Free onsite fishing means you can cast a line as soon as you arrive, while a wide variety of water sports are available with jet skis, kayaks and paddleboards for hire.

There is also a bar, restaurant and children’s adventure play area, all of which guests attending the caravan show will be able to visit.

“Owning a holiday home with us offers the opportunity to wake up to lakeside views, spend summers on the water, and enjoy life at the pace our guests choose,” said Seven Lakes resort director Rod Marlow.

“This weekend we hope people will come down and see what we have to offer, enjoy some free food, and meet our team who will explain how Unity Holidays make owning a holiday home more achievable than you might think.”

.