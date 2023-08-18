Queen, Michael Jackson and Elton John shows all coming to Doncaster this autumn

If you are looking for something to do in Doncaster this September, look no further than the venue which offers a host of great nights out.

Kicking the month off on Sunday September 3 is one of the most recognisable tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen.

Scott Maley’s incredible vocal and visual resemblance to Freddie Mercury, fronting this remarkable band of musicians has seen the band gain a great following.

Supreme Queen are among the acts coming to The Dome this autumn.

This is a stage show designed to provide the most memorable of evenings for Queen’s millions of fans worldwide.

Next up its Navi King of Pop on Friday September 8, the world’s leading Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi will be joined on stage by Michael Jackson’s iconic guitarist Jennifer Batten.

Jennifer was Michael’s ‘right-hand woman’ on three sell-out world tours, now, Jennifer has teamed up with Navi for a non-forgettable experience.

September 9 sees the return of Caged Steel 33 where customers will enjoy an epic night of MMA action.

Around 2,000 fans are expected to visit the Dome for this unforgettable experience. If you're a fan of Conor McGregor, the UFC, or just looking for an awesome night out, don’t miss this event.

On Friday September 15, there will be disco!

The Last Days of Disco will see So Diva, championed by Sir Tom Jones on ITV’S The Voice, embark on their first national theatre tour in a show with a unique setlist of 80s dancefloor classics from Irene Cara, Lipps Inc, Debarge, The Pointer Sisters, Evelyn Champagne King, Kool and the Gang, Stacey Lattishaw, Shalamar, Stephanie Mills and many more.

With five amazing lead vocalists complimented by a seven-piece live band-this is the must see show of 2023.

Prepare to visit the upside-down on Sunday September 17 when The Dome gets the Stranger Sings! Experience.

Straight from off Broadway to a UK premiere three month sell out run in London, Stranger Sings now heads to Doncaster as part of its UK nationwide theatre tour.

This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

Be transported to the 80s with this award-winning, smash hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings!

Visitors will take a trip with their favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.

There is an age restriction on this show, it is for over 12s and at the adult’s discretion.

September is rounded off with Nearly Elton on Friday September 29 when music fans will be invited to experience the ultimate Elton John tribute concert. Nearly Elton is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time.

Taking audiences on a magical ride through five decades of hits that include: Rocketman, Your Song, I'm Still Standing, Candle In The Wind, Sacrifice, I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues and many more.