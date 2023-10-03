Pumpkin patch, maize maze and more coming to Doncaster this Halloween
And that’s because The Farm Shop at Barnby Dun is playing host to a wide range of fun activities for all ages in the lead up to October 31.
Visitors will be able to pick their own pumpkins from six different patches, with more than 35,000 pumpkins available from 20 different varieties.
No booking is required for the event, which will open for the first time on October 7.
In addition, there will be a maize maze, pumpkin trail and visitors will be able to pick their own sunflowers, wild flowers, kale and corn.
There will also be a tractor train ride in a wild flowers track, a bale mountain, fair and food and drink.
The farm will be open from 10am to 4pm on the following dates
Saturday/Sunday 7/8
Saturday/Sunday 14/15
Saturday/Sunday 21/22
Half Term Week 23 - 27 October
Saturday/Sunday 28-29
A Farm Shop spokesman said: “Wind your way through our maize to find our pumpkin trail where you will find hidden patches where you will be able to pick your own pumpkins, sun flowers and wild flowers.
“After, you can jump on our tractor ride and super soak some ghosts and witches in our wild flower tractor train track - and have a climb on bale mountain.”
“Wellies and Bboots will be required the field can get wet and muddy as we are a working farm.
Off road pushchairs advisable and both card and cash payments will be accepted.
Visitors can also sport Halloween costumes if they wish.
A spokesman added: “Fetch something to cut them off the stalks with also
“If your pumpkins are picked early, keep them safely stored in a cool dry area and they will be as fresh as the day you picked them ready to carve for Halloween.”
The Farm Shop is situated in Barnby Dun and full details of all this year’s events and attractions are available at the Facebook page which you can find HERE
You can also find out more about owners Little Parks Farm HERE