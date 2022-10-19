The leading retail outlet will host the family-fun event on Saturday, October 29, from 10am-3.30pm.

Youngsters can enjoy special characters, Mr and Mrs Pumpkin, who will be meeting and greeting children and available for a fantastic photo opportunity.

In addition, there will be a chance to design haunting Halloween masks, make magical biscuits and potions, and have fun photos in the pumpkin patch.

A previous Halloween event at Lakeside Village

A scary spider trail will also see seven scary spiders dotted around the centre and little ones will be tasked with finding the spooky creatures and the letter of the alphabet alongside each.

They must then work out what word the seven letters spell out and head straight to the Sweet Emporium with the password for a chance to win a Savoy (Doncaster) Family Ticket and a goodie bag courtesy of the store.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "Here at Lakeside Village we pride ourselves on not just being a retail outlet but playing a part in the local community and offering events and activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

“We’re really excited to have our family-fun Halloween event which will be sure to keep the little ones entertained and give a few spooks and scares along the way! We hope as many people as possible will come and join us.”

For further information about Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet visit the website at www.lakeside-village.co.uk