Popular Doncaster riverside pub to host mini Glastonbury again this summer

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:27 BST

A popular Doncaster riverside pub in an idyllic setting is to host its own mini music festival with a hint of Glastonbury once more this summer.

The King William Inn at Scaftworth will play host to Scaftonbury, a day long feast of live music, food, drink and entertainment.

Tickets for the event, which gets under way at noon on July 12, are on sale now and visitors can look forward to top acts as well as tasty and tempting treats to tuck into.

A spokesperson said: Get ready for Scaftonbury 2025, The King William's flagship summer event.

Scaftonbury is returning again this summer.
Scaftonbury is returning again this summer.

"Returning bigger, bolder and more exciting than ever before.

"With three ticket levels to choose from, there’s an option for everyone – whether you want a simple festival experience or the ultimate VIP treatment.”

Full details of this year’s event are available HERE where early bird tickets for the musical extravaganza can also be purchased.

