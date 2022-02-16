Popular Doncaster escape room launches exciting new Arabian Nights adventure

Enigma, which is based in Hall Gate, challenges players to make their way out of a locked room against the clock, solving clues along the way.

The attraction, which has been a hit with players of all ages in recent years, announced the brand new room on its social media channels.

A spokesman said: “Yes, it’s the announcement you have all been waiting for. Our newest room, Arabian Nights, is now available for booking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enigma escape rooms in Hall Gate.

“The magical adventure is about to begin.”

"For years you have been travelling the globe collecting ancient objects and artefacts, for the British Museum, when one day you hear a story that couldn’t possibly be true.

“Tales of secrets and mysteries, jewels and riches, and, a magical lamp that can alter the course of one’s life in a dramatic way.”