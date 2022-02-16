Popular Doncaster escape room launches exciting new Arabian Nights adventure
A popular Doncaster escape room is set to take participants on an overseas adventure – with a brand new Arabian Nights themed room.
Enigma, which is based in Hall Gate, challenges players to make their way out of a locked room against the clock, solving clues along the way.
The attraction, which has been a hit with players of all ages in recent years, announced the brand new room on its social media channels.
A spokesman said: “Yes, it’s the announcement you have all been waiting for. Our newest room, Arabian Nights, is now available for booking.
“The magical adventure is about to begin.”
"For years you have been travelling the globe collecting ancient objects and artefacts, for the British Museum, when one day you hear a story that couldn’t possibly be true.
“Tales of secrets and mysteries, jewels and riches, and, a magical lamp that can alter the course of one’s life in a dramatic way.”
Bookings start from Monday 14 March at www.EnigmaRooms.co.uk