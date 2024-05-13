Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster’s popular Aquapark is set to make a splash again later this month.

Aquapark Doncaster is set to reopen ready for the bank holiday and school half term on Saturday May 25.

Doncaster’s popular floating inflatable aquapark is based at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, the fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways, will reopen for the school holiday.

It will then be open every weekend until Wednesday July 24 when it will open daily throughout the summer until early September.

Doncaster Aquapark is returning for the spring and summer.

Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark which will be open between 10am and 6pm daily for the half-term holiday.

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “This is a really popular attraction, and we know how much families from Doncaster and further afield love to enjoy the water.

“We introduced some new elements to the aquapark last year including a skyrocket and giant trampoline which were very well received. We’re all really excited for people to come and experience what we have on offer.

“The inflatable course, along with all the other exciting activities, we have at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, are a perfect way for families to get adventurous and have fun together.”

The Aquapark is just one of the attractions at the outdoor activity centre, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT). Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, the centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, open water swimming, as well as land-based fun such as climbing, archery and even axe throwing.

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing. The price is £19 when booked online in advance and £20 for on-site bookings on the day. Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and a height of at least 122cm. Children aged seven to nine must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Free on-site parking is available.