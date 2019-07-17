Plans in place for Doncaster fashion week
A group of inspiring local creative entrepreneurs are collaborating to host Doncaster Fashion Week.
Taking place in September at the High Speed Rail college the event will also showcase creative careers to young, savvy Doncaster residents and focus on the opportunities available to dynamic creative youngsters.
The two-day event will include the latest design work from Doncaster students alongside cutting-edge rail design technology and will exhibit potential careers in fashion, film, games and mixed reality. It will also give access to successful people who have made a difference in these industries.
Event organiser Leah McMullan explains; “The Creative industries are defined as fashion, film, broadcast and games and by 2022 these will employ 1.2 million people across the UK. The opportunity is huge across these sectors, with rewarding career paths that many people are unaware of”.
The production will showcase 6 international fashion designers, more than 20 emerging fashion designers and over 200 of Doncaster’s Creative Community.Leah’s hope is that this cross-industry collaboration will attract graduates towards a career path that they may see as unattainable.
Leah continues, “I’m so pleased that so many local businesses and people have given their time and services for free to make this event happen. It just shows how much we can do together to help raise the profile of the town and attract future opportunities for the people of Doncaster”
Leah herself left Doncaster to study at the Marbella College of fashion before going on to travel Morocco. She graduated with a Bachelors degree in Fashion & Textile design from the University of Essex in 2015 before moving home with her twin boys.