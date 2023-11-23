Picture gallery: Yorkshire Wildlife Park's stunning Winter Illuminations
Doncaster is dazzling in spectacular style this Christmas – with the launch of Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Winter Illuminations.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
TV presenter Helen Skelton has officially launched this year’s spectacular display which includes two new sections – Space Odyssey and The Spirit of Christmas.
The 2,400 metre long light and lantern trail runs on selected dates until January and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.
Check out this year’s spectacular display in our picture gallery.
All photos courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park/PR Photography/P Ruddock.
