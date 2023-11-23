News you can trust since 1925
TV presenter Helen Skelton explores the light tunnel.TV presenter Helen Skelton explores the light tunnel.
Picture gallery: Yorkshire Wildlife Park's stunning Winter Illuminations

Doncaster is dazzling in spectacular style this Christmas – with the launch of Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Winter Illuminations.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT

TV presenter Helen Skelton has officially launched this year’s spectacular display which includes two new sections – Space Odyssey and The Spirit of Christmas.

The 2,400 metre long light and lantern trail runs on selected dates until January and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Check out this year’s spectacular display in our picture gallery.

All photos courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park/PR Photography/P Ruddock.

There's plenty of cute creatures on the light and lantern trail.

1. Yorkshire Wildlife Park Winter Illuminations

There's plenty of cute creatures on the light and lantern trail. Photo: National World

Space Odyssey is a new section on this year's trail.

2. Yorkshire Wildlife Park Winter Illuminations

Space Odyssey is a new section on this year's trail. Photo: National World

Thousands are expected to visit this year's spectacular display.

3. Yorkshire Wildlife Park Winter Illuminations

Thousands are expected to visit this year's spectacular display. Photo: National World

TV presenter Helen Skelton visits the Winter Illuminations at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

4. Yorkshire Wildlife Park Winter Illuminations

TV presenter Helen Skelton visits the Winter Illuminations at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Photo: National World

