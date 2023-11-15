Picture gallery: Huge Doncaster cat show attracts hundreds of furry felines
On Saturday, the Yorkshire and Cumberland Cat Show took place at The Dome, attract an entry of more than 300 of our furry friends.
The second largest cat show in the UK, almost all of the pedigree breeds recognised by the GCCF (Governing Council of the Cat Fancy) were represented, along with household pets.
Visitors had the opportunity to chat to breeders and exhibitors, watch some of the judges at work and, of course, fall in love with all the fabulous felines on show.
There were also a variety of shopping opportunities with a selection of stalls selling cat related and non cat related products.