News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
One furry feline at the event plays peek a boo.One furry feline at the event plays peek a boo.
One furry feline at the event plays peek a boo.

Picture gallery: Huge Doncaster cat show attracts hundreds of furry felines

Cat lovers from across the country descended on Doncaster for a huge show that left visitors ‘feline’ just fine.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 13:33 GMT

On Saturday, the Yorkshire and Cumberland Cat Show took place at The Dome, attract an entry of more than 300 of our furry friends.

The second largest cat show in the UK, almost all of the pedigree breeds recognised by the GCCF (Governing Council of the Cat Fancy) were represented, along with household pets.

Visitors had the opportunity to chat to breeders and exhibitors, watch some of the judges at work and, of course, fall in love with all the fabulous felines on show.

There were also a variety of shopping opportunities with a selection of stalls selling cat related and non cat related products.

Judges inspected a wide variety of different breeds.

1. Doncaster Cat Show

Judges inspected a wide variety of different breeds. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Enthusiasts from all over the country descended on Doncaster for the show at The Dome.

2. Doncaster Cat Show

Enthusiasts from all over the country descended on Doncaster for the show at The Dome. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Plenty of visitors were feline just fine in their cages.

3. Doncaster Cat Show

Plenty of visitors were feline just fine in their cages. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Amid all the judging, there was still time for some fun.

4. Doncaster Cat Show

Amid all the judging, there was still time for some fun. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterYorkshire