Photography display capturing city's street life set to go on show in Doncaster

A stunning collection of photographs capturing the characters and spirit of Doncaster is to go on show in the city.

Street photographer Phil Jones has gathered together a collection of black and white photographs which will go on show later this year.

The exhibition will take place at the Danum Gallery Library and Museum starting on 2 November and running until 4 January.

As well as Doncaster street scenes, the exhibition also captures images from the streets of nearby Sheffield.