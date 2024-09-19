Photography display capturing city's street life set to go on show in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
A stunning collection of photographs capturing the characters and spirit of Doncaster is to go on show in the city.

Street photographer Phil Jones has gathered together a collection of black and white photographs which will go on show later this year.

The exhibition will take place at the Danum Gallery Library and Museum starting on 2 November and running until 4 January.

As well as Doncaster street scenes, the exhibition also captures images from the streets of nearby Sheffield.

