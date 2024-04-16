Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights star to headline comedy night at Doncaster pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smug Roberts will be one of four comics taking to the stage at the Foresters Arms in Adwick later this month for a night of laughs and great gags.

Organiser Simon Young described the line up as “one of the best in the north of England”

"My ambition is to bring more comedy nights to Doncaster as it’s my love and passion.”

The comedy night will take place at the pub on April 27 and as well as Smug Roberts will also include Matt Price, Phil Chapman and Steven Carlin.

Matt Price is known for having some of the most extraordinary and outrageous stories drawn from the wilder side of life. Hailing from Cornwall; he brings true warmth and heart to the stage whilst finding some audacious laughs in the most unexpected places.Meanwhile, Phil Chapman’s playful brand of comedy is unique and infectious. With a set that blends anecdotes and observations with a healthy dose of banter, his happy-go-lucky approach and mischievous on-stage persona, delights audiences far and wide.Steve Carlin has earned critical acclaim, accolades and a growing fanbase with his original and insightful writing style and accomplished delivery.

He is very enigmatic act, using a unique pattern of delivery to amuse the audience with very unexpected and off the wall references. From his sartorial elegance to his in-depth and hilarious knowledge of international snooker, Carlin's performance takes the audience into the mind of a passionate obsessive.

Smug Roberts started out at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester and broke through as a headline act in 2000 after being asked by Don Ward to join a star-studded line up at Manchester's Comedy Store opening night. He has continued to headline at all the major comedy clubs since then. Last year, he was living the dream in America when he played the Laughter Factory in New York.

Smug is as much an actor as he is a comedian. In 1998, he released the novelty anthem "Meat Pie, Sausage Roll (Come on England, Gi's a Goal)" as "Grandad Roberts", both the character and song stemming from his afternoon radio show on Key 103 and subsequent stand-up comedy routine.

Three years prior to that Smug was performing his first stand up gig when he was discovered by none other than Caroline Aherne (Mrs Merton Show and The Royle Family).

Since then, he's gone on to star in That Peter Kay Thing, Cold Feet, Phoenix Nights, Steve Coogan's film 24 Hour Party People and Channel 4's BAFTA award winning Buried as well as Coronation Street.

In the hit comedy show Phoenix Nights, Smug, whose real name is Andy Wilkinson, starred as Max’s brother Terry.

The "smug" came from an event in his life where people teased him for being a "smug b******" and the "Roberts" was adapted from his middle name.