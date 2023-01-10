Outdoor cinema showing Top Gun Maverick coming to Doncaster this summer

Doncaster Athletic Club will be the venue for the screening of Top Gun Maverick, when cinemagoers will be able to relax and unwind on deckchairs and blankets to watch the big screen spectacular.

The event, organised by Outdoor Cinema Doncaster will take place at the side of the Eco Power Stadium on May 12.

A spokesman said: “Top Gun Maverick smashed box office records all over the world and now you get your chance to see it all over again, where we will be bring you a little slice of culture, nostalgia and immersive cinematic fun.

Top Gun Maverick is coming to an outdoor screen in Doncaster.

“This is going to be epic, grab your picnics anddrinks, outdoor gear and chairs and come watch this blockbuster film on a huge screen.”

The 2022 film, starring Tom Cruise, is a sequel to the 1986 smash hit movie Top Gun.

Bosses say there is a “100% money-back guarantee” should the event not be able to go ahead.

The event will not go ahead in heavy rain or winds, If the event does go ahead in bad conditions, organisers say customers may be entitled to transfer your ticket to another event.

No seating is provided unless VIP tickets for the event are purchased.

The film will start shortly after sunset and cinemagoers are encouraged to bring warm clothing, a torch, extra layers and appropriate footwear.

