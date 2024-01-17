Organisers of the annual Sykehouse Show looking for a venue to host 2024 event

Sykehouse Show is in need of help to find a field in or as close to Sykehouse as possible.

Unfortunately, Sykehouse Show has become a victim of its own success. The fields which have been used for more than 54 years are now too small to accommodate all we want to show.

A full, traditional agricultural show, we like to think we are the biggest and best small village show left in the area.

We are seeking to rent for a week, one or two adjacent fields, totalling 20 to 25 acres to fit up to seven animal showing rings, sheep pens and transport parking, as well as marquees and parking for visiting cars.

Just one of our entries in the Heavy Horse classes

It is a big ask we know but we are working hard to keep the show going.