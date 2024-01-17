Organisers of the annual Sykehouse Show looking for a venue to host 2024 event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unfortunately, Sykehouse Show has become a victim of its own success. The fields which have been used for more than 54 years are now too small to accommodate all we want to show.
A full, traditional agricultural show, we like to think we are the biggest and best small village show left in the area.
We are seeking to rent for a week, one or two adjacent fields, totalling 20 to 25 acres to fit up to seven animal showing rings, sheep pens and transport parking, as well as marquees and parking for visiting cars.
It is a big ask we know but we are working hard to keep the show going.
If anyone has suitable land they are willing to let us use, please contact us via our website - Sykehouse Show, or our Facebook page.