One giant leap at Lakeside Village
Young visitors to Lakeside Village will be able to enjoy an adventure into space during the school summer holidays.
It’s exactly 50 years ago this month that the world heard these famous words as Neil Armstrong lowered onto the surface of the Moon: “That's one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind,” and now Lakeside Village is launching their own space exploration.
A space station will be set up at the centre for young budding astronauts to visit during the summer holidays and space themed activities will be taking place at key dates and times.
The new Mission Control area will see different activities with a creative area including a star wall where youngsters can design their own star and a chalk board wall for rocket design. There will also be space themed crafts and face painting taking place throughout the summer.
There is also a Name a Star competition running throughout the six weeks, where people tell the centre what they would call their star to be in with a chance to win.
Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre at Lakeside Village said: “Our summer activities this year are going to be truly out of this world! “Our Lakeside Mission Control, launching some fifty years after man first stepped on the moon will inspire youngsters to be inquisitive and find out more about space.
The Space Station is open until September 2.
www.lakeside-village.co.uk.