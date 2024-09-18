On track for a slap-up lunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gourmet Doncaster railway fans can tuck into a slap-up lunch with a difference next month – aboard Britain’s poshest train.

For the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will be paying a special visit to the town on Friday, October 25.

And it will be luxury all the way from the moment passengers board the 1930s Pullman-style carriages over a red carpet on the station platform.

They will be handed their first glass of champagne before tucking into magnificent seven-course lunch prepared by head chef Matthew Green.

Historic steam loco Tangmere hauling the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line

The gleaming umber-and-cream train, which will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, was described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5.

It even has its own resident musicians to serenade people while they eat, while a conjuror wanders from table to table to bring an extra touch of magic.

But you’d better look smart if you want to catch it – for jeans and trainers are banned!

A spokesman for the train said: “We’re looking forward to visiting Doncaster, with its great railway tradition.”

The train is due to depart at 12.40pm, returning at 6.50.

But if you miss it, donlt worry because the Northern Belle will be back in November for two trips to Edinburgh.

Then there will be a special Christmas Lunch trip on December 18.

The spokesman added: “You’d be crackers to miss that!”

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £295. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk