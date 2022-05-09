New venue as Doncaster Classic Car and Bike show returns after Covid break

The Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on July 9 and will feature a huge range of vintage motors, attracting hundreds of enthusiasts.

In previous years, the event has been held at the Doncaster School for the Deaf.

A spokesman said: “It is one of the largest events of its kind in the north of England.

Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show is returning after a two year break due to Covid.

“We generally have around 600 exhibiting vehicles 5,000 visitors during the day.

"There will be a huge range of vehicles on display, stalls to browse through, food and drink to consume as well as entertainment for the children. A real family day out with something to keep everyone happy."

Extensive free public parking is available.

The event is run by the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George's and all monies raised after expenditure is distributed through its Charitable Trust to local charities and Groups and other charitable endeavours.

The spokesman added: “So not only will people have a great day out they will be helping raise money for worthy causes.”

This year’s show will get under way at 10am and will feature a wide range of makes and models of cars and bikes from different eras – ensuring there’s something in store for motoring and automobile enthusiasts, whatever the age of those attending.