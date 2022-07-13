New laser quest opens at Doncaster Flip Out with a £9.50 membership offer available

Located in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, customers will be able to enjoy the activities at Flip Out and the thrill of the brand-new Laser Quest arena, opening on July 25, 2022, all under one roof.

The pricing structure for the new Laser Quest offering is as follows: one game £5.50; two games £10; three games £15; party package £18 per head; exclusive hire £290.

Advanced booking is encouraged here as its expected to be a popular attraction and opening hours are: Monday: Thursday: 10am – 8pm, Saturday: 9am – 9pm, Friday and Sunday: 10am – 9pm (as well as school holidays and Inset Days).

A spokesman said: “Whether it’s a birthday party, an after work social, or family bonding fun, with activities including Foam Pit to Battle Beams, there’s something for everyone.

"Other activities on offer at Flip Out Doncaster include a main arena with 48 trampolines, traversing wall, stunt box zone, soft play and cyber towers.

Meanwhile, Flip Out, has also announced it’s offering its customers an exclusive membership deal across a variety of its parks to help those feeling the pinch this summer when planning activities with the kids.

Members can bounce for as little as 30p per day with the new membership versus the usual £13 per one hour session. This is a saving of £393.502 per month, while times are tight for families.

It will be launched on Friday, July 22.

Those that hold a Flip Out membership will be able to visit any of the selected parks as many times as they like that month for unlimited fun.

Richard Beese, CEO, Flip Out, said: “With the cost of living crisis hitting people across the country, leisure activities have been the first to take a hit, with families reducing their outgoings where possible. With our memberships, we want to help our customers continue to have moments of joy and unparalleled fun.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer this membership to our visitors and hope that they are able to take full advantage – they could spend £9.50 to visit every day that month if they wanted to. With schools breaking up for summer just around the corner, we hope this helps people continue the fun this summer.”

For more information, and to book your visit, please visit: https://www.flipout.co.uk/

