Murders, millionaires and mystery at Doncaster heritage and history group talk
Mexborough and District Heritage Society’s 2024/25 series of monthly evening talks will get underway on September 25 when Giles Brearley, from Swinton, will discuss ‘the great, the tragic and the little known’ at Mexborough Athletic Club, starting at 7.30pm.
He said: “I’ll be talking about the Don and Dearne’s hidden secrets - multiple murders, fab inventors and Mexborough’s secret millionaire, amongst others.
"I can guarantee that everyone who attends will be astounded,” said businessman-turned-historian Giles, who, over the past 45 years, has authored 12 books on bygone local times.
Giles has delved into his vast photo archive, and carried out additional research, to create his illustrated talk, which is set to last around one hour.
Admission is priced at £1.50 for members, £2.50 non-members. Just turn up on the night.
