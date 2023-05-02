Morris dancers hosting give-it-a-go night in Doncaster
Green Oak Morris Men invite everyone to their give-it-a-go night in May.
This free session is on Wednesday, May 24, from 8pm to 9.30pm at Doncaster Brewery Tap, in the city centre.
You'll learn how to dance with sticks, handkerchiefs and Yorkshire longswords to the tune of traditional English folk songs.
Those who take part will get a free pint or drink of their choice – it’s thirsty work! The session is open to all and no experience or equipment is needed.
Morris dancing is great exercise and a fun sociable activity. It also keeps a centuries-old English tradition alive.
Email [email protected] or contact 07710 229915.