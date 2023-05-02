This free session is on Wednesday, May 24, from 8pm to 9.30pm at Doncaster Brewery Tap, in the city centre.

You'll learn how to dance with sticks, handkerchiefs and Yorkshire longswords to the tune of traditional English folk songs.

Those who take part will get a free pint or drink of their choice – it’s thirsty work! The session is open to all and no experience or equipment is needed.

Why not give it a go?

Morris dancing is great exercise and a fun sociable activity. It also keeps a centuries-old English tradition alive.