Miners' Strike 40th anniversary: Special exhibition to be held in Doncaster city centre

Artbomb in Hall Gate will be the venue for an afternoon of art, conversation, music and film to look back on the events of the 1984-85 industrial conflict which pitted Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government in a bitter and sometimes violent year long struggle.

Entitled Digging Deep, the free family event is a collaborative event from local trade unions, Artbomb and City of Doncaster Council.

It will take place on March 2 from 1pm to 6pm, followed by a special event and exhibition until April 21.

The special event and exhibition will mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners' Strike in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Documenting community cohesion in Doncaster around the strike along with support for the miners from the cultural sector, what can be learned from those involved, in protecting contemporary rights and dignity?

"40 years on since wholesale destruction of an industry and interdependent communities how can those experiences help build resilience and look to a better, future Doncaster?”

Among the guests will be Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster North MP Ed Milliband MP and Sally Jameson, the Labour Party’s prospective Parliamentary candidate for Doncaster Central.

There will be chat and discussion from leading figures in the strike including Chris Kitchen, Jeffrey Lovell, Sheena Moore, Brenda Nixon and Mick Langhan as well as a sing-a-long mining song session with Rachel Horne.