McDonald’s is providing hundred of hours of free football coaching for children in Doncaster

Building on the success of 2022, there will be more coaching sessions on offer than ever across the UK - all completely FREE. In 2023 over two million hours of Free Fun Football will be made available making sessions more accessible than ever before for families nationwide.

The sessions are designed to allow children aged 5-11 to participate, no matter what their ability, alongside FA qualified coaches. The sessions will run until the end of June with a break for Easter.

McDonald’s has a rich history of supporting grassroots football spanning over 20 years. The Fun Football programme is dedicated to offering children a fun, safe and inclusive environment all across the UK.

Get fit and have fun with football

To find out about when and where the sessionn are being held you can sign up now at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador and Lioness Beth Mead said: “I’ve been involved in Fun Football for over a year now and have seen a lot of these sessions first hand. The one thing that stands out is how much the children enjoy it – it’s non-stop smiles, laughs and most importantly, fun. McDonald’s are offering one million children the chance to play football for FREE by 2026 and encourage them to get out there and have fun.”

