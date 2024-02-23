"Massive" outdoor boxing show "never seen before" to be held at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full details of the event, organised by Doncaster’s L.A. Boxing Academy, have yet to be revealed but organisers have said it will take place at the end of the football season on May 31 and will be something the city has “never seen before.”

A spokesman for the Woodlands-based club said: “As a club we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring Doncaster and our club something special that amateur boxing in Doncaster has never seen before.

“L.A. Boxing Academy is collaborating with Eco Power health and wellness clinic and Doncaster Rovers Football Club to proudly bring an end of season show that our boxing club and our boxers will never forget. that has never been done before.

Doncaster's L.A. Boxing Academy will stage a huge outdoor show at the Eco Power Stadium.

“We are excited to annouce that on 31 May, L.A. boxing academy will present an outdoor amateur boxing show at the Eco Power Stadium.

"Please keep an eye the page for more information in the coming weeks – this is going to be massive and not to be missed.

“We can’t express enough gratitude and how thankful we are for the Eco Power for all their hard work to help make this happen.”

The amateur boxing gym offers boxing and fitness lessons, with group sessions and one to one classes available with qualified boxing coaches.