Magical theatre experience for babies in Doncaster

Baby interacting with Wish performers

Developed by Cast, the new show, Wish, opened its doors this week and is on until Sunday, December 12.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “As the Christmas countdown begins, we are thrilled to be bringing this amazing experience for new parents and their little ones this Christmas.

“Wish really is a special show where mums and dads, grandmas and grandads, aunties and uncles and carers can enjoy the experience with the babies in a relaxed space.

“Wish is perfect for parents who would love to see their children interact with others and create wonderful Christmas memories together. With many new parents missing out on social activities throughout the lockdown period such as meeting other parents, playgroups and theatre trips, the show will bring magic to lots of families this Christmas.”Wish is an adventure of warmth and wonder for first time theatre goers telling a story through movement, music, and light in a cosy relaxed space as a genie grants babies up to 18 months and their grown-ups three magical wishes.

The use of baby sign language will ensure that the show is accessible for all audiences and their babies as they begin to understand physical and verbal language.

The show will run until Sunday 12 December, at 10.15am, 12pm and 1.45pm, with tickets available for £6. Suitable for babies up to 18 months.