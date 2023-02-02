Brennan Reece is a former English Comedian Of The Year as seen on numerous television shows.

These include Live At The Apollo, Roast Battle, Celebrity Coach Trip, The Stand-Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central At The Comedy Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was recent tour support for Joe Lycett, Jason Manford and John Bishop as well as Edinburgh Festival Best New Show nominee and BBC New Comedy Award runner-up.

Brennan Reece

Most Popular

His energetic and often awkward approach to life is captured in his fast paced, vividly painted tales which are delivered with quirky charm.

Described by the NME as ‘the future of Rock N' Roll comedy’, Duncan Oakley has featured on Channel 4's Slam and ITV's Comedy Café as well as a regular guest on Radio 4's Shappi Talk.

He is a sought after festival performer all over Europe with an eye and ear for the silly, rude, playful and downright irritating occurrences of life he musters up songs that not only make you laugh, they bury into the recesses of your mind and find you a humming tune with a smile on your face days later.

There is a full supporting line up of performers including the sharp wit of Melina Fiol and the delightfully droll Andy Ellis.

Duncan Oakley

Compere is the award winning Anthony J Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad