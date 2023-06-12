Lego fans will love this huge art exhibition coming to Doncaster this summer

Brick by Brick will be staged at The Point and Danum Gallery, Library and Museum this Summer from July 1 to September 2 – and admittance is free.

The two galleries are collaborating to bring the exhibition to Doncaster and both city centre venues will be displaying different artworks by 18 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use Lego bricks as their medium or inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking this simple plastic construction block as their starting point, these artists have created stunning, thought provoking and often humorous artworks which will appeal to art enthusiasts and Lego fans alike.

A display of Lego art is coming to Doncaster this summer.

Most Popular

Alongside the wide range of artworks on display, visitors to The Point and DGLAM will also be able to try their hand at creating their own construction brick artworks with a LEGO® graffiti wall, build tables and a selection of games and competitions.

A special day of Lego themed family events will take place on Saturday 8 July from 11am – 2pm at The Point and 11am - 3pm at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Internationally renowned artist Michael Brennand-Wood has created four stunning artworks especially for this exhibition. Using a range of colours, shapes and sizes of bricks, Michael has created a series of abstract montages which have a mesmerising appeal to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Eat My Bricks’ is a collaboration between German artists Michael Feindura and Soeren Grochau who use Lego mini-figures to create large scale, humorous photographs, often with social and political commentary at their heart.

Brazilian photographer Valentino Fialdini has created photographs which show a set of empty rooms and corridors. Using specialist photography and lighting techniques, Fialdini tricks the viewer’s eye in to thinking that these miniature Lego rooms are life-sized.

Collectively known as The Little Artists, John Cake and Darren Neave collaborated to replicate a series of well-known contemporary artworks and personalities using Lego bricks. Look out for Damien Hirst, Rachel Whiteread and Jake and Dinos Chapman.

Toronto based artist Ekow Nimako began using Lego bricks in his professional practice in 2014 and has since cultivated a unique approach to sculpting this iconic medium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad