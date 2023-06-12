News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Lego fans will love this huge art exhibition coming to Doncaster this summer

Lego fans are set to love a huge new art exhibition coming to Doncaster this summer.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

Brick by Brick will be staged at The Point and Danum Gallery, Library and Museum this Summer from July 1 to September 2 – and admittance is free.

The two galleries are collaborating to bring the exhibition to Doncaster and both city centre venues will be displaying different artworks by 18 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use Lego bricks as their medium or inspiration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking this simple plastic construction block as their starting point, these artists have created stunning, thought provoking and often humorous artworks which will appeal to art enthusiasts and Lego fans alike.

A display of Lego art is coming to Doncaster this summer.A display of Lego art is coming to Doncaster this summer.
A display of Lego art is coming to Doncaster this summer.
Most Popular

    Alongside the wide range of artworks on display, visitors to The Point and DGLAM will also be able to try their hand at creating their own construction brick artworks with a LEGO® graffiti wall, build tables and a selection of games and competitions.

    A special day of Lego themed family events will take place on Saturday 8 July from 11am – 2pm at The Point and 11am - 3pm at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

    Internationally renowned artist Michael Brennand-Wood has created four stunning artworks especially for this exhibition. Using a range of colours, shapes and sizes of bricks, Michael has created a series of abstract montages which have a mesmerising appeal to them.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    ‘Eat My Bricks’ is a collaboration between German artists Michael Feindura and Soeren Grochau who use Lego mini-figures to create large scale, humorous photographs, often with social and political commentary at their heart.

    Brazilian photographer Valentino Fialdini has created photographs which show a set of empty rooms and corridors. Using specialist photography and lighting techniques, Fialdini tricks the viewer’s eye in to thinking that these miniature Lego rooms are life-sized.

    Collectively known as The Little Artists, John Cake and Darren Neave collaborated to replicate a series of well-known contemporary artworks and personalities using Lego bricks. Look out for Damien Hirst, Rachel Whiteread and Jake and Dinos Chapman.

    Toronto based artist Ekow Nimako began using Lego bricks in his professional practice in 2014 and has since cultivated a unique approach to sculpting this iconic medium.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Comprised of black bricks only, Nimako will be exhibiting four captivating artworks that reference mythology, West African proverbs and afrofuturism.

    Related topics:LegoDoncasterMuseumThe PointDanum Gallery