Leeds United legends coming to Doncaster to celebrate 1992 title win

A host of Leeds United legends will come to Doncaster later this year for an event celebrating the club’s 1992 Division One title win.

The Boys of 92, which will be held at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium in June, is being hosted by TD Promotions and will feature boss Howard Wilkinson along with players Mel Sterland, Jon Newsome and Tony Dorigo.

Leeds were the last team to win the old Division One title before it was rebranded as the Premier League the following season.

A spokesperson for TD said: “It is an event packed with funny stories from the lads with some throw backs to their playing days for Leeds United - don't miss out.”

Tickets include a professional photo with the lads and a chance to hear some great stories from the players who helped the Yorkshire side lift the title.

