Latest exhibition at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum is an intriguing display of ceramics and mixed media works.

The latest exhibition to open at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum is an intriguing display of ceramics and mixed media works by Doncaster-based artist Sarah Villeneau.

Working from her studio at C-View (the old Doncaster Art College), Sarah uses a wide range of materials including clay, wood, metal and found objects to create sculptures that conjure up ideas of the body, while also suggesting the landscape and relics of a bygone age.

She describes her approach to making as ‘intuitive’, trusting the materials she works with to guide her creative process. The final outcomes are beautiful and intriguing, challenging the viewer to question exactly what it is that they are seeing, and what it makes them feel.

The exhibition in Doncaster is Sarah’s first one-person exhibition. It brings together works created over the past 3 - 4 years, a period which has seen a bolder, more experimental approach to making, with the incorporation of found objects and textiles in a make-do-and-mend approach.

Using non-traditional repair and joining techniques - e.g. soldering, riveting, tying - as an aesthetic choice, she celebrates the random and the unpredictable, finding grace in the merging of disparate materials.

Whilst the work may at times be unsettling, there is also a tactile, spontaneous and playful side to it.

Sarah Villeneau is a selected member of the Craft Potters Association and the Royal Society of Sculptors. She has exhibited across the UK and in Japan, and has work in private collections in the UK, US, Europe, and Japan.