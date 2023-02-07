The event will then be hosted on the first Saturday of each month with additional dates in the run up to Christmas on Saturday 9 and 16 December.

The fayre brings a range of stalls offering customers something new including gift baskets, scented candles, wooden toys, cupcakes, cheese and chutneys and many more.

Di Mellis, centre manager, said: “The event has gone from strength-to-strength in recent months with a firm following and visitors coming from far and wide to experience its delights. There really is something for everyone!

A previous fayre at Lakeside Village

“We have also been inundated with requests from stall holders to attend with some dates in the coming year already full so if you’re interested in having a stall, we would advise you to contact us as soon as possible.”

To enquire about a stall email: [email protected] or ring 07496 740862.

