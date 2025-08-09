Labubu is special guest at Doncaster sweet shop's summer fayre today
Labubu will make a special guest appearance at a Doncaster sweet shop summer fayre this afternoon.
The monster character has become a huge hit in recent years and will star at Sugar Junky’s Summer Fun Day which takes place between 2pm and 5pm today.
The shop in Station Road, Arksey will also be offering face painting, tombola, spin the wheel as well as sweets, cake, bubble tea, hot dogs, whippy ice cream, games and gifts, milkshakes and other fun and games.
