King Charles III Coronation: Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall to screen historic event

The property is one of a series of English Heritage sites that will be showing the event on big screens within the settings of its breath-taking gardens on May 6.

Paul Robson, Head of Events at English Heritage said: “With millions of people expected to tune in from around the world, we wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate with us at one of our historic sites where history was made. Pack a picnic blanket, bring friends and family and join us to witness this once-in-a-generation occasion.”

Entry is FREE and doors open from 10am. Ice cream will also be available to purchase, and picnic food available in the café. Pre-booking is essential.

A free screening of King Charles' coronation will take place at Brodsworth Hall.

Other English Heritage properties taking part with live screenings of the Coronation are

Kenilworth Castle – Kenilworth, Warwickshire

