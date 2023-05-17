Kids Rule! at Brodsworth Hall family day with English Heritage this half-term
Following the coronation of King Charles III, English Heritage sites across the country will be putting on a week of royally good activities and fresh air fun during the upcoming half-term.
At Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster the yougsters are in charge at special ‘Kids Rule!’ events taking place between 27th May and 4th June.
Every child visiting will receive a celebration crown on arrival so they can feel like a King or Queen for the day.
The crown features an illustrated timeline of famous rulers, stretching from Emperor Hadrian all the way to the new King.
All ages will be able to get involved in exciting interactive family shows and learn about some of the most famous monarchs, including the highs, lows and beheadings of Henry VIII, a procession of queens and the remarkable life of one the longest reigning monarchs, Queen Victoria. Plus, Heritage Games, from stilt walking to hoops and sticks to juggling, for all to enjoy.
Sue Dalton, Property Manager at English Heritage’s Head Brodsworth Hall, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome our visitors over the half-term holidays for what is shaping up to be a fantastic week, made extra-special by our coronation inspired activities. There will be plenty to see and do for all ages.”
Event Details:
When: 10am – 5pm, Saturday 27th May – Sunday 4th June 2023
Where: Brodsworth Hall & Gardens, Brodsworth, Doncaster – follow the brown signs
Price: Admission to the event is included in the standard admission ticket price. If you are a Member then your ticket will be free.