News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Kids Rule! at Brodsworth Hall family day with English Heritage this half-term

Following the coronation of King Charles III, English Heritage sites across the country will be putting on a week of royally good activities and fresh air fun during the upcoming half-term.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th May 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:24 BST

At Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster the yougsters are in charge at special ‘Kids Rule!’ events taking place between 27th May and 4th June.

Every child visiting will receive a celebration crown on arrival so they can feel like a King or Queen for the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crown features an illustrated timeline of famous rulers, stretching from Emperor Hadrian all the way to the new King.

Brodsworth Hall invites you along this half termBrodsworth Hall invites you along this half term
Brodsworth Hall invites you along this half term
Most Popular

    All ages will be able to get involved in exciting interactive family shows and learn about some of the most famous monarchs, including the highs, lows and beheadings of Henry VIII, a procession of queens and the remarkable life of one the longest reigning monarchs, Queen Victoria. Plus, Heritage Games, from stilt walking to hoops and sticks to juggling, for all to enjoy.

    Sue Dalton, Property Manager at English Heritage’s Head Brodsworth Hall, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome our visitors over the half-term holidays for what is shaping up to be a fantastic week, made extra-special by our coronation inspired activities. There will be plenty to see and do for all ages.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Event Details:

    When: 10am – 5pm, Saturday 27th May – Sunday 4th June 2023

    Where: Brodsworth Hall & Gardens, Brodsworth, Doncaster – follow the brown signs

    Price: Admission to the event is included in the standard admission ticket price. If you are a Member then your ticket will be free.

    Related topics:Charles IIIMemberDoncasterEnglish Heritage