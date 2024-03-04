Junior footballers to stage fundraising match in aid of Doncaster cancer support charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bawtry Juniors FC and Harworth Collery U14 teams will take on each other at the Jones and Co Rec at 7pm on March 15.

Food, drinks and a raffle will be available on the night with all takings from the evening donated to Firefly, the Doncaster based charity which provides vital transport facilities for cancer patients and their families.