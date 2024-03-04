Junior footballers to stage fundraising match in aid of Doncaster cancer support charity
Two teams of young footballers will go head to head in a fundraising match for a Doncaster cancer support charity.
Bawtry Juniors FC and Harworth Collery U14 teams will take on each other at the Jones and Co Rec at 7pm on March 15.
Food, drinks and a raffle will be available on the night with all takings from the evening donated to Firefly, the Doncaster based charity which provides vital transport facilities for cancer patients and their families.
