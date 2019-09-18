It's The Big Green Weekend in Doncaster on Saturday - and here's how you can get involved
Bentley Community Woodland is hosting the woodland fair this Saturday, and there’s even a prize to be won.
The Big Green Weekend is part of The Conservation Volunteers’ special 60th anniversary and will take place from 12pm to 4pm.
Bentley Community Woodland is 93-hectare woodland, planted on top of the restored Bentley Coal Tip. The woodland is perfect for walking, cycling and horse riding, and is also home to a variety of wildlife ranging from owls to butterflies.
Activities in the woodland include foraging walks, green woodworking, willow weaving, family den building, campfire cooking and children’s storytelling.
There will also be an opportunity to meet the local rangers, TCV staff and watch a chainsaw carving demonstration.
You won't only be a spectator on the day, TCV are encouraging visitors to the events to get involved by sharing their pictures online using the hashtag #BigGreenWeekend, with the winner of the competition being awarded a prize as judged by their expert panel.
Darren York, TCV Chief Executive, said: “TCV’s Big Green Weekend is a celebration of the valuable green spaces – which are under increasing pressure in these challenging economic times, and the individuals who freely give their time for their protection. It is often thanks to the efforts of the volunteers across the UK that they are cared for and improved for the benefit of people and nature.”
Every day The Conservation Volunteers work across the UK to create healthier and happier communities for everyone. Come down on Saturday, September 21 to see what it is all about for yourself.
For more information, visit www.tcv.org.uk/getinvolved/biggreenweekend/.