Isle Choral Singers Faure Requiem and music by Tallis, Davies, Mozart and Morricone

Isle Choral Singers present Faure Requiem with music by Tallis, Davies, Mozart and Morricone this month.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
The event takes place on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church in Belton

Conductor will be Robert Steadman with accompanist Maurice Davies.

Tickets are £8 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/islechoral or on the door

For more information call 01427 871485, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/islechoral

