Isle Choral Singers Faure Requiem and music by Tallis, Davies, Mozart and Morricone
Isle Choral Singers present Faure Requiem with music by Tallis, Davies, Mozart and Morricone this month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event takes place on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church in Belton
Conductor will be Robert Steadman with accompanist Maurice Davies.
Tickets are £8 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/islechoral or on the door
For more information call 01427 871485, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/islechoral