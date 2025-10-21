Illuminated ghost ships to sail through Doncaster in spooky Halloween parade this weekend

A spooky parade of illuminated ghost ships will sail through Doncaster this weekend – just in time for Halloween.

The Ghost Ships of Doncaster event will take place on Saturday, with craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to the New Inn in Stainforth.

The boats will be leaving Long Sandall at 6.20pm, arriving in Stainforth at around 8pm.

A spokesperson said@ You can come and watch the boats gathering at Long Sandall from 4.30 pm onwards.

“People should get down to Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun for 6pm to get a good clear space to watch the boats.

"Don't crowd any one area and keep space for people passing. Please consider walking to the event if you're local and be courteous to local residents if parking.

“Boats will be expected to arrive at the New Inn from around 8pm-ish. Get down early so as to not miss the parade.

“Remember to wear warm clothing and bring a torch.”

For further details visit www.theghostships.co.uk