Illuminated ghost ships to return to Doncaster for spooky Halloween parade
A spooky parade of illuminated ghost ships will sail through Doncaster once again later this year – just in time for Halloween.
This year’s Ghost Ships of Doncaster event will take place on October 25, with craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to Stainforth.
A spokesperson said: “The date is set – this year we look to add more lights and spookiness to the parade for you all.”
Full details will be released closer to the time at www.theghostships.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.