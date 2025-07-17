Illuminated ghost ships to return to Doncaster for spooky Halloween parade

A spooky parade of illuminated ghost ships will sail through Doncaster once again later this year – just in time for Halloween.

This year’s Ghost Ships of Doncaster event will take place on October 25, with craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to Stainforth.

A spokesperson said: “The date is set – this year we look to add more lights and spookiness to the parade for you all.”

Full details will be released closer to the time at www.theghostships.co.uk