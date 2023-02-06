Sessions will take place on Tuesday 14 February between 10am and 6pm at the centre’s split level ice rink, the only one in the UK.

The Ice Caps, home to interconnecting ramps which join two ice pads together, provide plenty of room for practicing moves.

Chris Hone, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust who manage Doncaster Dome, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting a day of Valentine skating sessions and are sure that there will be lots of people holding hands on the rink.

“Skating is a great fun way to spend time together and this will be great for couples looking for something different to do.”

General sessions at the ice rink start from 10am during the school holidays and normally run weekdays from 2pm and every weekend from 10am with hot and cold drinks and snacks available at the café.

Those skating with little ones will have plenty of support from the army of snowmen and penguins to help them stand up and get around the ice.

For further information about ice skating at the Dome visit www.dclt.co.uk

