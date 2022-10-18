Ian Brady, Ted Bundy and other mass murderers under spotlight at Doncaster serial killer talk

If you are a fan of the morbid and macabre then you’ll be delighted to know that an event called An Evening of Serial Killers is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre.

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and mass murderers.

The 2-hour talk features killers such as Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, Robert Maudsley, John Wayne Gacy, Karla Homolka, Moors Murderer Ian Brady, Dorothea Puente, and many more.

Cheish Merryweather will discuss the likes of serial killers including Ian Brady at a show in Doncaster.

Taking place on Friday, December 2, there will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials that gripped the public.

"I will be bringing together these real-life chilling stories, using criminology and forensic psychology so we can learn all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.

"Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

"These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.

The show is recommended for guests aged 16 and over.

Tickets are priced at £18, plus booking fee and are available from the box office HERE