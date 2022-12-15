Some winners from the 2022 event

All the details of next year's festival, including the range of classes on the syllabus, can be found at the festival's website, www.donvalleyfestival.org.uk

It'll be held in March at the Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington and there are a number of new additions for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival president Dorothy Weaver said: "In Speech and Drama we have two exciting classes returning to our syllabus. These are write your own poem and group dramatic improvisation.

"In Music we have added additional classes to some of our pop vocal sections and we have also introduced a Disney songs category. The art theme for next year will be Sunshine, with sections for three different age groups."

Most Popular

Dorothy added that she is delighted to announce that the judges for next year's art competition will be renowned local artist Michael Fowler and Peter Olding, who is the curator of The Raven Gallery in Mexborough.