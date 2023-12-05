A huge hot air balloon festival is set to bring a rainbow of colour to the skies above Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Balloon Festival will take place on Town Field on July 19 and 20 with a host of hot air balloon enthusiasts expected to attend, with a host of other attractions also planned for the weekend spectacular.

Organisers, the Show Time Events Group, has hosted a number of similar events around the country in recent years and is promising a feast of fun for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 4pm to 10pm on July 19 and noon to 10pm on July 20, the event will include hot air balloon flights and night glow, entertainment, a Civil War enactment, a Viking village, and motorcycle aerobatic stunts from biker Jamie Squibb.

There will also be trade stalls and a craft marquee, funfair, circus workshop, fireworks display, parachutists and food and drink outlets plus much more.