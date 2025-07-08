Huge Caribbean family festival to be held near Doncaster this weekend
The Yorkshire Caribbean Family Festival will be held at Hooton Lodge Farm, Hooton Roberts from noon on Saturday.
Organisers say the event will include The Marley Experience, a tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley and performances from soul sensation Chris Quamie.
There will be DJs playing reggae, ska, soul and R ‘n’ B hits throughout the day, food dishes in the shape of jerk chicken and curried goat as well as face painting, hair braiding and much more.
There will also be camping, a licensed bar and inflatables. Kids go free at the event.
A spokesperson said: “Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun, food, and festivities at the Yorkshire Caribbean Family Festival.
“Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of the Caribbean.”
