Huge anime festival coming to Doncaster this summer with hundreds set to attend
The South Yorkshire Anime Festival will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on July 27 and is expected to draw in fans from across the country.
The event will celebrate the world of anime – hand-drawn and computer-generated animation originating from Japan.
A spokesman said: “Welcome to the electrifying world of anime at the South Yorkshire Anime Festival, an epic celebration of Japanese animation and pop culture.
"This year’s extravaganza will take place at the historic and iconic Doncaster Racecourse, where the fantastical and the historical collide for an unforgettable experience.
"Prepare yourselves for a day filled with anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, and much more.”
Tickets for the event, which will run between 10am and 5pm are available now at the South Yorkshire Anime Festival website.
