Huge anime festival coming to Doncaster this summer with hundreds set to attend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Yorkshire Anime Festival will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on July 27 and is expected to draw in fans from across the country.

The event will celebrate the world of anime – hand-drawn and computer-generated animation originating from Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Welcome to the electrifying world of anime at the South Yorkshire Anime Festival, an epic celebration of Japanese animation and pop culture.

Most Popular

Doncaster Racecourse will play host to a huge celebration of anime this summer.

"This year’s extravaganza will take place at the historic and iconic Doncaster Racecourse, where the fantastical and the historical collide for an unforgettable experience.

"Prepare yourselves for a day filled with anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, and much more.”

Tickets for the event, which will run between 10am and 5pm are available now at the South Yorkshire Anime Festival website.