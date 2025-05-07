Historic hidden gem Doncaster church to unveil secrets at open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Grade II listed church dubbed one of Doncaster’s hidden gems is to host an open day revealing its secrets and splendour.

St Oswald’s Church, Kirk Sandall is tucked away at the side of River Dun Navigation, eclipsed by a housing estate and factories.

But on May 10 it will host an open day between 1pm and 4pm when The Friends of St Oswald’s Church throw open the doors.

It closed for regular worship in 1979 and its graveyard is a Commonwealth War Graves site.